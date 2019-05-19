Andre Iguodala injury update: Warriors veteran questionable for Game 4 after MRI on calf comes back clean

The Golden State Warriors secured a huge win on Saturday night, coming back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers, 110-99, to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The win pretty much wraps up the series for the Warriors, as no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

However, it wasn't all good news for the Warriors. Veteran forward Andre Iguodala left the game in the third quarter with a lower leg issue that the team has now confirmed as calf tightness.

Luckily for the Warriors, however, Iguodala's MRI came back clean on Sunday, according to the team, and the veteran forward is listed as questionable for Game 4.

There was a moment in the first quarter where Iguodala left the court to go to the locker room for a brief time, but he returned soon and re-entered the game, so most didn't think anything of it at the time. Especially considering he flipped off the camera on the way back there, which is what everyone was focused on.

Now, however, it seems likely that his trip to the locker room was related to this calf issue. He only played 18 minutes in the game, just four of which came in the second half.

While calf tightness isn't the most serious sounding ailment of all time, and sounds like Iguodala will be fine, the Warriors will need to remain cautious with their veteran, as they'll need him in a big way in the Finals.