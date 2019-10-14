Andre Iguodala likely to decide between Lakers and Clippers if bought out by Grizzlies, per report

When Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer, the thought was that he would never play a game for the team. A player of his caliber and in the twilight years of his career, who has been a key piece on a championship contender for years, had no business being on a rebuilding Memphis team. It was just a matter of time before he and the Grizzlies agreed on a buyout so Iguodala could sign with a team more suitable for him.

Instead, the Grizzlies and Iguodala agreed that the former Finals MVP wouldn't report to training camp while the team fielded trade packages for him. Only problem, there isn't a market for Iguodala, and teams have been willing to wait out the Grizzlies until they buy out Iguodala and sign him on their own terms. If the two sides do agree to a buyout, it looks like Iguodala already has his sights set on the two teams he would consider signing with.

On a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that it will come down between the Lakers and Clippers vying for Iguodala's services.

"It's the two L.A. teams. It's the Lakers and it's the Clippers," Wojnarwoski said. If there is a buyout at some point, if Memphis can't trade him, that's where that will come down to, those two teams."

That shouldn't be surprising. Both the Lakers and Clippers positioned themselves as championship contenders heading into the 2019-20 season, and either would be a great fit for Iguodala. The Clippers don't necessarily need the crafty veteran -- they already have a significant amount of depth -- but the Lakers are a bit more desperate to add what Iguodala could bring to their team. They traded depth for Anthony Davis, a deal that you would make 100 percent of the time, but they have a need for shooting and versatility on the wing, which is exactly what Iguodala provides. Not to mention his leadership and ability to shine when the team needs him most is something every team in the league would want to have.

It may be awhile before anything happens with Iguodala, because Memphis wants to get something in return for him, while teams around the league are happy waiting them out. Iguodala also doesn't mind waiting either.

"Iguodala is OK with sitting right now," Wojnarowski said. "Iguodala's fine with seeing what the landscape looks like and then jumping in on the season a little later. You're signing Andre Iguodala or trading for him for the postseason."

If Iguodala gets added to either one of these teams, or perhaps another contending team that comes in and offers something to the Grizzlies' liking, it would certainly change things. Until then, the 35-year-old forward will get some much-needed rest and be ready for whenever it's time to suit up again.