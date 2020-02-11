Andre Iguodala recalls his favorite memory playing with Stephen Curry, Warriors during return trip to Bay Area

Andre Iguodala, who won three championships in six years with the Warriors, returned to the Bay Area Monday night with his new team, the Miami Heat, who traded for Iguodala before last week's deadline. Miami beat Golden State, 113-101, but the game really took a backseat to Iguodala's return.

Prior to the opening tip, Klay Thompson -- after losing a rock-paper-scissors match with Stephen Curry -- gave a short-but-sweet tribute speech in which he called Iguodala the Warriors' "Swiss Army Knife" and said he looked forward to seeing his jersey retired in the Chase Center rafters one day. After the game, the Warriors nostalgia continued when Iguodala was asked to recall his favorite memory from his time with the Warriors.

"I think Steph [Curry's] unanimous MVP was probably my favorite moment," Iguodala said. "People don't know the hard work he puts in. I think they know, but they don't know. And I think he was a little bit overlooked. Players across the league didn't quite respect it. But when they saw it, it was beautiful seeing it, like 'oh shit, this guy is really, really good.' So that was beautiful seeing him humble the entire world, and being a part of that."

Iguodala has been campaigning for Curry to get the full respect he deserves from the moment he landed with the Warriors. Last May, after Curry torched the Blazers for 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to close out the conference finals, Iguodala called Curry the second-best point guard ever, only behind Magic Johnson. Last July, Iguodala doubled down on that statement when making an appearance on ESPN's "First Take," and then went further calling Curry the greatest shooter ever, while also saying that he's never seen a player as great as Curry receive so much hate, or disrespect, from players across the league.

You can argue whether you think Curry actually does receive this kind of hate, but Iguodala has never changed his stance on this and he obviously is a better gauge of NBA players' sentiments that most people. Either way, for Iguodala, who was named Finals MVP in 2015 and had so many moments of his own he could've recalled over three title runs, to choose yet again to highlight someone else rather than himself speaks to the kind of teammate he has been his whole career, and certainly the kind of teammate he was with the Warriors and will continue to be with the Heat.

While so many All-Star players refuse to accept bench roles, Iguodala was happy to move to the second unit in 2014-15 when that's what the Warriors needed. He doesn't care about scoring. He'll shoot two times in a game and never once let it affect his play on the defensive end. He has never made anything about him -- which, on nights like Monday, is what actually makes everything about him.

Iguodala posted two points, five assists and two rebounds against the Warriors, but as we know, box-score stats rarely tell the full story of Iguodala's impact. True to form, Iguodala was plus-25 in 16 minutes in the win. So far, he's a plus-35 in 38 minutes over two games with the Heat.

Same player, same teammate, different uniform.