Andre Iguodala says the Warriors aren't ruining the NBA: We do things 'the right way'
The veteran opens up on Boogie Cousins and says Kevin Durant is one of the best shooters ever
Remember when DeMarcus Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors and Twitter immediately forfeited its NBA fandom, proclaiming that the 2018-19 season should be cancelled and that Steve Kerr's team had ruined basketball?
Andre Iguodala thinks that's a bunch of baloney.
More specifically, he thinks it's just a result of doing good business.
In a Q&A with Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated's The Crossover, the Warriors' veteran sixth man declined to affirm the idea that Golden State's dominance -- and continued pursuit of stars like Cousins -- is bad for the game. Instead, using Apple and Microsoft as examples, he touted the importance of big businesses capitalizing on their markets.
"In every sector of business, it's really hard to build something where you can get on a good run," he said. "In sports, it's even harder because you only have a small window for an athletic career. It would be hard to match what Warren Buffett or Steve Jobs at Apple or Microsoft or any of these companies have been doing well for a really long time. And even in those industries, eventually there's disruption."
So when the Warriors add DeMarcus Cousins to a lineup already jam-packed with stars, that's just smart, according to Iguodala. And it isn't ruining basketball if it's drawing more fans and more big names to a franchise that lacks complacency.
"For us, we understand that we have a tight window to build a certain type of culture that will attract athletes like DeMarcus Cousins," he said. "What we're doing is playing basketball the right way. We're attracting a lot of people because they like the way we do things organically. We respect the game."
"Organically" is probably the key word there. Because outside of Cousins and the polarizing Kevin Durant, the Warriors' stars, as Iguodala suggests, are homegrown talents. It's not as if Golden State, which has taken three of the NBA's last four titles, completely bought its way into playoff contention -- or outbid any of the 29 other NBA teams for Cousins' services, for that matter.
When it comes to Durant, though, Iguodala isn't shy about praising him, either. Asked about Durant, A.I. said "people don't appreciate him enough" for his shots -- even on a team where he and Stephen Curry are constantly in the spotlight.
"He's the most talented scorer of all-time. Hands down. He's a walking 30 points. He'll get 30 on 12 shots. That's very, very hard to do. Very efficient. Most guys need to feel the ball in their hands a lot to get a rhythm. He doesn't.
"Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were the two guys with unstoppable moves. MJ had the fadeaway and Kareem had the skyhook, but KD is a 7-footer who can hit a hesi pull-up from 50 feet out. That's his unstoppable move."
