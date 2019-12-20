Andre Iguodala trade rumors: Mavericks reportedly not actively pursuing deal for former Finals MVP

Seemingly every Western Conference contender has interest in Andre Iguodala, but many of them seem content to hope he receives a buyout. That is the position the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets find themselves in, as all either lack trade assets or would prefer to use them elsewhere. We can now apparently add another team to that list: the Dallas Mavericks. They are not actively pursuing a trade for Iguodala, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

This makes plenty of sense on paper. The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly want a first-round pick in exchange for Iguodala, and the Mavericks already owe two to the New York Knicks from the Kristaps Porzingis trade. They cannot trade one unconditionally until the 2025 NBA Draft, and even if doing so made sense, Iguodala probably wouldn't be the target. At 35-years-old, his time as a high-level player is coming to an end.

The Mavericks are built around Porzingis, who is 24, and Luka Doncic, who is 20. Their window to contend extends far beyond Iguodala's. If they were to part with a meaningful asset at the trade deadline, it would likely be for a player in the same general age range as Doncic and Porzingis.

Further complicating matters is the salary that would need to be sent back to Memphis. Courtney Lee theoretically could fulfill the requirement, but his deal extends beyond this season. If the Grizzlies refused to take it, the Mavericks would be forced to trade away meaningful rotation talent just to make the deal financially viable. Iguodala is valuable, but likely no more so than any of the key contributors on their league-best bench.

Perhaps Iguodala could give the Mavericks a fighting chance against the Lakers or Clippers in a seven-game series, but Dallas has no need to rush. The Mavericks will be competing for championships long after those teams fade so long as they don't give in to the temptation such short-term options provide. The Grizzlies remain confident that they will be able to find a trade for Iguodala, according to Stein, but for now, it appears as though we can cross one suitor off of the list.