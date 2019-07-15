Andre Iguodala trade rumors: Rockets and Clippers pursuing former Finals MVP, per report

Andre Iguodala could be going from one championship contender to another.

Although Iguodala is currently a member of the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the former Golden State Warriors forward is being pursued by a number of teams, with the Houston Rockes and Los Angeles Clippers considered as the frontunners.

“The two teams strongly pursuing Iguodala still are the Rockets and Clippers, I’m told, but both teams seem to be at a standstill.”



Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania with the latest on Andre Iguodala.



pic.twitter.com/ZksB7p95lj — Stadium (@Stadium) July 15, 2019

Charania also mentioned the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks as teams with interest in adding the veteran, but didn't delve into further details regarding what players they're willing to offer for the 35-year-old Iguodala.

Per Charania's report, there is a stalemate in trade discussions when it involves the Rockets and the Clippers talking to the Grizzlies. Houston is strapped with the salary cap and if they were to acquire Iguodala, they could be looking at luxury tax penalty of $20 million. In the case of the Clippers, they can really only offer the newly-acquired Maurice Harkless as a trade piece. The problem is, they don't want to trade Harkless.

Despite not having the resume of Iguodala, Harkless is nine years younger and is coming off of a season in which he started all 16 of the Portland Trail Blazers' postseason games while helping lead them to the Western Conference Finals.

The former Finals MVP is about to enter his 16th year in the NBA, but he showed that he still has plenty of game during a clutch postseason run. Not only did Iguodala help keep the team afloat in the aftermath of Kevin Durant's injury, but he also started 15 of the team's 21 postseason games after starting just 13 times during the regular season. During Golden State's postseason run, Iguodala owned averages of 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 49.4 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc while nailing the game-sealing 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds remaining in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Despite his advanced age, there is no shortage of suitors for the veteran forward. The question is, will he be traded or simply bought out by the Grizzlies?

And if he is bought out, where does Iguodala choose to sign?