Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala will make his season debut for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, he announced on his Point Forward podcast. Iguodala has missed the first 39 games of the season due to a hip injury, and at the age of 38, staying healthy is no longer easy for the former All-Star. But now he's ready to go, and it couldn't come at a better time for the Warriors.

In addition to Iguodala, the Warriors will also be getting Andrew Wiggins back against Orlando. Wiggins missed the team's last 15 games due to an adductor injury and then an illness. He last appeared in a game for the Warriors on Dec. 3. Wiggins will start the game against the Magic, but he is expected to be on a minutes restriction, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Iguodala has already announced that this will be his final season in the NBA. Initially drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004, Iguodala made the jump to Golden State in 2013 and is one of only four players, along with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, to be a part of all four of their championship teams over the past eight seasons. He won Finals MVP in 2015, his first title, and was a key role player in 2017 and 2018, when the Warriors won back-to-back championships.

Iguodala was traded to make room under the hard cap for D'Angelo Russell in 2018, but made his way back to Golden State in 2021 and will now play his final NBA games as a Warrior. With so many injured teammates, Iguodala might be just the spark this team needs to climb back up the standings after a slow start.