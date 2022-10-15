Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now set to stay in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season.

Wiggins shined in the playoffs last season, particularly in the Finals when he was arguably the Warriors' second-best player in their six-game victory over the Boston Celtics. For the entire postseason, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while playing terrific defense. With this new extension, it's clear the Warriors value his size and versatility on the wing.

