Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will miss the next four to six weeks after an MRI revealed that he has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, the team announced on Friday. Simons will undergo surgery to address the issue in the coming days.

Simons suffered the injury during the Blazers' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. He finished that game with 18 points and four assists on 6-of-14 from the field. The sixth-year guard is coming off a career-season in which he averaged 21.1 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 37.7% from 3-point land.

