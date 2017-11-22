Antetokounmpo will not play vs. Suns

It’s not that he doesn’t wanna be here. His knee just hurts.

From the guy that brought you the news that Milwaukee will be without Mirza Teletovic, John Henson, and Matthew Dellavedova when the Bucks meet the Suns in Phoenix tonight comes this latest blockbuster. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of tonight’s game at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo​ is out tonight with right knee soreness.



Coach @RealJasonKidd​ on playing the Suns​ short-handed: pic.twitter.com/VvQ9cXRMKz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2017

It’s more bad news today for the pro-tank crowd. Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of spectacular this season. In 16 games he’s averaging 29.7 points per contest, good for second in the league, behind only Houston’s James Harden. He’s even really good according to the fancy statistics. He’s second in the NBA in player efficiency rating at 30.4 (also behind Harden).

I genuinely feel bad for you if you bought a ticket to tonight’s game hoping to see “The Greek Freak” play. I know that when I get bummed, doing something nice for someone else makes me feel better. So why don’t you go ahead and donate to Bright Side Night, where I’ve already confirmed there will be no injuries and both the Suns and Pacers will be showcasing their full rosters.

Suns vs. Bucks (minus Antetokounmpo, Teletovic, Henson, and Dellavedova) tips off at 6p PT.