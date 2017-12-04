Anthony Davis avoids serious injury after MRI reveals no structural damage to groin

Anthony Davis scared everybody when he went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. He couldn't put pressure on his leg and had to leave in a wheelchair Saturday night against the Blazers. An injury to his groin had many feeling that he could be out for a long period of time.

However, that will not be the case as the team announced on Monday that he has a left adductor strain. MRI results revealed no structural damage leaving him day-to-day until he's healthy enough to get back on the floor. This has to be a huge relief for the Pelicans considering how serious the injury was initially believed to be.

Injury Update: Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with a left adductor strain. An MRI and further examination revealed no structural damage. Davis will miss tonight’s game against the Warriors and is listed as day-to-day going forward #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/IpXfU7wu9g — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 4, 2017

This is great news for a Pelicans team that can't afford long-term injuries this season. With DeMarcus Cousins free agency looming, and the front office making a much-needed push for the playoffs, New Orleans needs some bounces to go its way. The team is battled with injuries in the past and it's held back any potential their rosters may have had.

Davis has been fantastic this season and is a big part of why the Pelicans have managed to hang at 12-11 despite some early season roster shakeup such as Rajon Rondo's injury and signing Jameer Nelson after training camp.