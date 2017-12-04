Anthony Davis diagnosed with left adductor strain, Pelicans list him as day-to-day

Multiple MRI tests concluded a best case scenario for New Orleans!

After an MRI taken Sunday in New Orleans, it has been reported that Pelicans All-NBA forward Anthony Davis suffered a left adductor strain Friday against the Jazz and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.

Davis fell to the floor after contact from Jazz center Derrick Favors in Utah Friday night, not able to rise on his own power. From there, Davis was carried by several teammates into the locker room, and for many New Orleans faithful, the worst was assumed.

Pelicans staff stated that Davis underwent an MRI Saturday in Portland that could not conclusively reveal the extent to the injury, which led to another MRI needing to be taken on Sunday. Ultimately, the second MRI revealed no structural damage.

As of now, Davis is out for Monday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors and his status moving forward will be based on day-to-day evalutations.

Not to undermine the injury and recovery process for Davis, but the imbalance looming for the Pelicans franchise if this injury had been worse is hard to overlook. Regardless, New Orleans is not doomed short-term without Davis, as they showed defeating the Portland Trailblazers on the road 123-116 without Davis in the lineup Saturday night.

Forward Dante Cunningham will likely continue to fill the void left by Davis for the time-being, with center Omer Asik providing back up minutes to DeMarcus Cousins.

Here you go, New Orleans: today’s announcement was probably the best we could have all hoped for!

Rejoice!!!