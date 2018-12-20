Anthony Davis downplays LeBron James wanting him to join Lakers, says his focus remains on leading Pelicans

LeBron James may think the idea of teaming with Anthony Davis in Los Angeles would be amazing, but the latter doesn't seem to care at this point in time.

Not long after the four-time MVP made comments encouraging the idea of teaming up with the 25-year-old superstar in Los Angeles, the New Orleans Pelicans big man is completely downplaying the notion of playing for the Lakers. Instead, he's focused on getting the sub .500 Pelicans back on the right track.

Via Zach Lowe of ESPN:

"I don't really care," Davis told ESPN of James' comments Wednesday night after the Pelicans' 123-115 loss to the Bucks. "Obviously, it's cool to hear any high-caliber player say they want to play with me. But my job is to turn this team around. If we're 15-17, that means I'm not doing my job."

Davis' comments come just hours before his Pelicans play the Lakers in Los Angeles for the first time this season (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) on Friday night. The speculation of Davis teaming up with LeBron as a member of the purple and gold has ramped up ever since the five-time All-Star hired Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his agent earlier this season. Klutch Sports is none other than James' player-owned agency.

Chatter about Davis being traded to the Lakers increased when James encouraged the idea following L.A.'s loss on Tuesday against the Nets. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"That would be amazing," James told ESPN on Tuesday before the Lakers' 115-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, referring to the Lakers landing Davis through a trade. "That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible."

The Pelicans continue to struggle just to be a playoff-caliber team and the Lakers continue to illustrate that while they may be improved, they still lack enough firepower to be a true playoff threat. New Orleans has won just one playoff series since Davis was drafted in 2012 and the Pelicans may miss the playoffs altogether in the stacked Western Conference.

Davis won't hit free agency until the summer of 2020 and he will be eligible for a five-year, $239 million supermax extension. Although he has constantly stressed that he loves playing in New Orleans, he has refused to commit to the franchise.

"When that time comes, of course we will see," Davis said. "I love my teammates. I love New Orleans. I love the fans. I talk their slang. I love their food."

McMenamin reported that Davis was on James' mind on Tuesday after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski insinuated that the Lakers have been planning for a trade of the former No. 1 overall pick since this past offseason.

"They're not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they've got to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer pre- or post-free agency," Wojnarowski said. "That's why they've looked at players who are on one-year deals who don't have money going forward."

As the 2018-19 season continues to drag on, don't expect chatter of Davis being traded to the Lakers to die down.