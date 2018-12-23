Anthony Davis free agency rumors: NBA executives expect Pelicans star to end up on Lakers or Celtics, per report

NBA executives think that New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis will end up on either the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics before the start of next season, according to a report from Eric Pincus.

Davis is under contract with the Pelicans through the 2019-20 season, though there is swirling speculation that the organization could look to move him rather than lose him for nothing in free agency if he makes it clear that he doesn't plan to remain in New Orleans long-term.

From Bleacher Report:

"Despite the Pelicans publicly denouncing the notion that they'd consider trading Davis, they will need to make a decision before he potentially opts out of his contract after the 2019-20 season. Their primary hope is that Davis is willing to take a projected 'supermax' extension at $239.5 million, an offer they certainly intend to make once he's eligible for it in July. ...The buzz in Las Vegas, where most of the league's executives gathered over the past few days for the NBA G League Winter Showcase, is that Davis will end up with either the Boston Celtics or Lakers before the 2019-20 season."

The Pelicans can offer Davis more money than any other franchise moving forward, but the Kentucky product plans to prioritize legacy over money when it comes to his future in the NBA.

"I'd take legacy over money," Davis said of his career path, via Yahoo Sports. "I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

Despite all of the conversation around him concerning where he might be playing in the future, Davis remains solely focused on the present, his current team, which will be in action on Sunday night when they face the Kings (6 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension ), and how far he can help them go.

"I'm trying to do whatever I can to help this team get wins with the roster we have," Davis said earlier this month. "It's been a rocky season, so it's on me to try to figure it out... I know the team follows me. I'm the leader and I've got to be the one to make sure that we're ready to play every night. So for me, I just go out there and play with this team and go out there and try to have fun and get wins. That's all I'm worried about is getting wins for this team and hopefully we can get further than we did last year."

The rumors clearly haven't stopped Davis from being a monster on the court, either. On the season, he is putting up MVP-caliber numbers as he is averaging 28.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game.