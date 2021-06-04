Anthony Davis plans to play in Game 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns as long as his warmups go well, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Davis hyperextended his knee in the Lakers' Game 3 victory, but fought through the pain to play in Game 4. That decision wound up costing him, though, as he strained his groin on a missed layup and had to be held out of Game 5.

But now, Davis is planning to try to give it a go in Game 6, and it's a good thing for the Lakers, because they Game 5 by 30 points without him. The Lakers trail this series 3-2, and if they lose on Thursday, their season and championship defense will end in the first round against their division rival Suns.

This entire series has been defined by injuries. Chris Paul hurt his shoulder in Game 1, and despite an excellent Game 4 performance, has mostly struggled in the other games. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed Game 4 with a knee injury. LeBron James is nursing a high ankle sprain and has not been himself all series. The Lakers have struggled with injuries all year with many wondering if the shortened offseason contributed to their health woes.

The Lakers are taking a risk by putting Davis back on the floor here. They are still 13 wins away from a second consecutive championship, but Davis signed a five-year deal last offseason. He will be a Laker for the long haul, and if he gets hurt again, the team's future could be jeopardized. But he and the medical staff think he can help the Lakers keep their season alive, so he is going to try to play and hope for the best.