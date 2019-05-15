Anthony Davis hasn't changed trade stance after Pelicans land No. 1 overall pick, per report
Shams Charania is reporting that Davis still wants out of New Orleans
The New Orleans Pelicans had a big night on Tuesday, landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery despite having just a six-percent chance of doing so.
That pick will almost certainly be Zion Williamson, and the immediate thought was that perhaps an addition like Williamson, or the potential trade return he would command, might be enough to convince Anthony Davis to reconsider his stance that he wants out of New Orleans. As of now, that doesn't appear to be the case.
New Orleans will certainly stay on Davis and keep trying to convince him to stay, but either way, they certainly have a lot more options with the rights to Williamson now in their pocket. What a night for the Pelicans, and head coach Alvin Gentry let it be known.
