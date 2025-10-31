Dallas Mavericks star forward Anthony Davis will miss his team's next two games after suffering a left calf strain against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced on Friday. Davis will be re-evaluated after his team faces the Houston Rockets on Monday.

"The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a low-grade left calf strain for forward/center Anthony Davis," The Mavericks said in a statement. "Davis sustained the injury in the first quarter of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and was held out of the remainder of the game for precautionary reasons."

Davis logged just seven minutes against the Pacers before exiting the game with the injury. Davis finished with four points, four rebounds and a steal and did not return after being ruled out for the remainder of the game at halftime.

"He tried to return -- didn't want to take any chances," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters after the game against the Pacers. "We'll see how he feels moving forward."

Coming into the game against the Pacers, Davis was listed as probable on the injury report because of bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Davis, the centerpiece of the trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers, appeared in just nine games with his new team after being traded.

Davis is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.8 minutes per game.