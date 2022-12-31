Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.

Davis has been out since Dec. 16 with a stress injury in his right foot. It took the Lakers several days to come up with a diagnosis, and even then, there was not a clear timeline for his return. He was initially ruled out for at least a month, and that was later changed to an indefinite absence. Now, however, Davis appears to be on the right track to return.

The Lakers need him back as quickly as possible. At 14-21, their playoff hopes are slipping with each passing loss. They are 2-5 in the games he has missed, and they currently sit three-and-a-half games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Davis has dealt with a variety of injuries since joining the Lakers. He played in only 76 combined games in the two seasons that followed the team's 2020 championship, with many blaming the short turnaround between seasons for his durability concerns. When Davis has been on the floor this season, though, he has been excellent. He was averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game for the Lakers, and after a slow start, he dragged them back from a 2-10 start into playoff contention. The sooner he can make it back onto the court, the sooner the Lakers can start trying to salvage this season.