The Los Angeles Lakers' injury nightmare is finally coming to an end. Or, part of it anyway. All-Star big man Anthony Davis is set to be re-evaluated by team doctors on Thursday, and could return to action in the next 10-14 days, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Davis' problems started in early February, when he was sidelined for a few games with an Achilles tendon issue that the team didn't think was too serious. It quickly reached that point, however, when Davis re-aggravated the injury on Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets. He was then diagnosed with a calf strain and has been sidelined ever since.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

In the nearly two months without Davis, the Lakers have gone 11-13 and dropped to fifth place in the Western Conference. Of course, they've also spent a large chunk of that time without LeBron James, who still isn't back after suffering a sprained ankle against the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 20. It's not clear when he'll return to action, but initial reports indicated somewhere between three to six weeks, which means it might still be a while.

Obviously the Lakers will need both stars back in action to challenge for a title, but Davis' impending return will help stabilize things in the mean time. Most importantly, he'll give them a true number one option on the offensive end, where he was putting up 22.5 points per game before the injury. In the 10 games the Lakers have played without either Davis or LeBron, they've scored just 101.3 points per 100 possessions, which is the second-worst offensive rating in the league in that span.

Once Davis returns to the lineup, the Lakers will hope they can start picking up some more wins. If healthy, they'll be a favorite regardless of seeding because they're the defending champs and have LeBron on their team. Still, no one wants to go through an entire postseason without homecourt advantage in a single round. Which, as things stands, is what they'd have to do. Entering Saturday's slate, they're two games behind the Denver Nuggets for fourth place.