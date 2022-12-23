Anthony Davis initially got hurt last Friday, when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets. Reports indicated that Davis was expected to miss around a month, but there was no diagnosis for his exact injury. Well now, a week later, the Lakers have confirmed that Davis has a stress injury in his right foot and will be out indefinitely.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the pain has subsided and Davis will rest for the next 7-10 days before being re-evaluated and deciding whether or not a procedure will be necessary.

The Lakers, sitting at 13-18, are already 2.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Davis was the primary reason they were even that close. He was averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game for the Lakers while playing excellent defense and carrying a poor roster back to the brink of .500 after a 2-10 start.

But the team grew over-reliant on Davis, especially with LeBron James sidelined for a stretch. In his last full game before suffering the injury, Davis played over 46 minutes and did not rest once in the second half or overtime in a loss against the Celtics. Whether or not that contributed to his injury is unknowable, but the Lakers asked Davis to carry an almost impossible load this season.

The injury is the latest in a series of issues Davis has endured since the shortened 2020 offseason. He played just 76 games over the past two seasons due to a variety of injuries, and will now miss even more time due to this injury. It's a frustrating trend for one of the NBA's best players. Davis looked like an MVP candidate when he was healthy, but now, it's unclear when he will be able to play again for a Lakers team that is going to struggle to survive without him.