Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star leaves game after taking scary fall and landing on his back

The Los Angeles Lakers have been spectacular this season thanks to their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Unfortunately, it appears they might be without Davis for some period of time after he suffered a nasty fall during the Lakers' matchup with the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Late in the third quarter, Davis went up to try and block a shot by Julius Randle, and was knocked off balance in mid-air. He crashed hard to the ground, and landed with a thud, right on his lower back. He immediately grabbed for the area, and writhed around on the floor in pain.

Oh no. Anthony Davis is down after a hard fall. pic.twitter.com/VvhzEXUvOz — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 8, 2020

The Lakers medical staff immediately made their way out to the floor to check on Davis, and his teammates all huddled around him in concern. After a few minutes, Davis was helped to his feet, and was able to hobble off the floor under his own power. While that was a good sign, he was not moving well at all, and appeared to be in a great deal of pain.

As cameras followed him down the tunnel, it was clear he could barely move, and a stretcher even arrived as a precaution.

At this point, it's obviously far too early to know how long -- if at all -- Davis will be out. He did undergo X-rays, and according to the team those were negative. He was diagnosed with a sacral contusion. Hopefully, for all parties involved, it will end up being an incident that looks a lot worse than it actually was.

The last thing the Lakers need as they try to hold on to the top spot in the Western Conference is a serious injury to their second-best player.