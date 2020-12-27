The Lakers will be without one of their superstars Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves as Anthony Davis will miss the game with a right calf contusion, head coach Frank Vogel announced hours before tipoff. Davis was listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report, but was later downgraded to out. Vogel said Davis injured the calf during the Lakers' season-opening loss to the Clippers, and he reaggravated it when they played the Mavericks on Christmas Day.

Davis has been phenomenal in L.A.'s two games this season, averaging 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from deep on a career-tying 3.5 attempts per game. Injuries around the league have started to creep up in the NBA's opening week. Davis joins a list of stars that include Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard, who will be sitting out Sunday after taking a brutal elbow on Christmas Day. There have also been other role players around the league who will be sidelined for a couple weeks due to injuries sustained, like Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, who fractured his hand during the first game of the season against the Cavaliers and will miss four-to-six weeks as it heals.

For Davis, an injury like this may not require him to miss significant amount of time, but it will be something the Lakers will keep an eye on in a truncated season after the shortest offseason in history. When the NBA decided to start the season on Dec. 22, players around the league voiced their concerns in rushing back too soon after the previous season ended in October, giving teams like the reigning champion Lakers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets the shortest amount of time to recover as the four teams that made it to the conference finals.

Throughout Davis' career, he's had injuries here and there that have required him to miss a game or two, and last season he sat out for five straight games after bruising his back, but he was able to come back quickly and pick up where he left off. This minor injury is just the latest for the 6-10 forward, who has been durable for the majority of his career.

In Davis' absence, Vogel could call upon Kyle Kuzma to fill in for him. Kuzma has had a great start to the season, averaging 14 points, 3.5 boards and shooting 57.1 percent from deep on 3.5 attempts per game. He seems to be far more comfortable in his role this season than he was at times last year, which should bode well for the Lakers.