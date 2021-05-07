Anthony Davis just can't catch a break. The star Los Angeles Lakers big man missed two months recovering from an injury to his calf and Achilles tendon and has only recently returned to the floor. While he struggled at first, Davis has begun to find his groove in recent games. He led the Lakers to an important victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday, but on Thursday, he seemingly suffered another setback.

Early in the first quarter, Davis went up for a 3-pointer at the end of the shot-clock. He missed it, and while backpedaling, stepped awkwardly on the signage separating the court from the stands. He immediately fell to the floor, but got up and stayed in the game for several more minutes. However, he never returned to the game. On the play below, it appeared as though it was Davis' ankle that got hurt, but the Lakers ruled him out early in the third quarter due to, surprisingly, back spasms.

It is unclear whether this play led to the back spasms or if they were incidental. Davis may also have tweaked his ankle on the play, but if he did, that is apparently not what is keeping him out of the game. Either way, with the Clippers leading by double digits at halftime, the Lakers saw little reason to risk Davis in the second half.

On Friday, the Lakers will play what is by far the most important game left on their regular-season schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers. The two will be tied in the loss column entering that game, and the winning team will earn the tiebreaker over the other. For now, it seems as though the Lakers are only hoping Davis will be available for that game instead of this one.