Anthony Davis has not played for the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 14, and now, it seems as though the defending champions will have to wait a little while longer to get their star big man back. Davis, recovering from a calf strain, will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Lakers said Friday.

Critically, that means that the Lakers will not have Davis back in time for the March 25 trade deadline. They have reportedly sought out big men to help compensate for Davis' absence, with Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside reported as possible targets. The Lakers have now signed Damian Jones, a center who previously played for the Phoenix Suns, to two 10-day contracts. He has started two games as a Laker.

The Lakers have not been the same without Davis in the lineup this season. The Lakers are 17-6 with Davis in the lineup this season, 7-6 without. The Lakers were built as a top-heavy roster ill suited for sustained periods without one of their superstars. LeBron James has kept their heads above water with Davis out, but the Lakers entered the All-Star break tied for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference after finishing No. 1 last season.

Davis signed a five-year contract extension with the Lakers during the offseason, so caution is warranted on a variety of fronts. James has won his fair share of road playoff games, so a lower seed isn't necessarily the end of the world for the Lakers. An injured Davis would be, both in terms of defending last season's championship and contending for the long haul. James may be the MVP candidate this season, but the future of the Lakers rests squarely on Davis' shoulders. They will give him as long as he needs to recover.