Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star's MRI comes back clean, per report
Davis left the Lakers' preseason contest against the Nets and didn't return
The regular season hasn't even started yet, but the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with injury issues.
First, there's Kyle Kuzma, who has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture in his foot while playing with Team USA over the offseason, and now there's Anthony Davis, who left the Lakers preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in China on Saturday with a sprained right thumb.
The good news, however, is that according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the superstar center had an MRI on that thumb Monday and it came back clean. An exact timeline is not yet known for his recovery, but this is the best result that the Lakers could have hoped for. Without any major ligament damage, Davis should not be at risk of missing significant time.
Davis suffered the injury during the first half of the contest after swatting at the ball. Though he initially stayed in the game, Davis ultimately checked out of the contest and did not return. He finished the game with six points on 2-for-7 shooting to go along with three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 12 minutes of action.
Though Davis may still be forced to miss some, or all, of the Lakers' remaining preseason games, the hope is obviously that Davis will be good to go when the Lakers open up the regular season against the Clippers on Oct. 22. The results of Monday's MRI seemingly put him on track to play in that matchup.
