Anthony Davis injury update: MRI shows sprained ankle, Pelicans big man day-to-day

The people of New Orleans can breathe a slight sigh of relief on Thursday.

An MRI on Anthony Davis' ankle revealed he only has a sprain, and the star big man is simply listed as day-to-day. He is expected to miss the team's game on Friday night against the Wizards, but it doesn't appear he'll miss significant time.

MRI results on New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis’ left ankle revealed a sprain, league source tells ESPN. He’s day to day and doubtful for Friday game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2018

Davis came down awkwardly on his ankle and was forced to exit in the third quarter of Wednesday's 114-101 victory over Sacramento. X-Rays were negative after the game, and the team followed up with an MRI on Thursday.

Anthony Davis has left the game after turning his ankle. pic.twitter.com/JQqhNiIQNA — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 8, 2018

The Pelicans don't want to play any amount of games with Davis on the sideline, but this might be the best-case scenario for the team after the injury scare. It's safe to say that they can't afford to lose Davis for any significant amount of time, especially since they've already lost Cousins for the entire season, and it's been behind the efforts of Davis, along with Jrue Holiday, that they've stayed in the playoff race.

The Pelicans are currently fourth in the West and only a half-game back of the third place Trail Blazers. However, they're only 3 1/2 games ahead of the ninth place Nuggets. Even a short Pelicans losing streak could be enough to push them out of the playoffs.