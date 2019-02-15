Anthony Davis injury update: Pelicans star dealing with shoulder bruise, per report; status for All-Star Game in question
It remains unclear if the muscle contusion in Davis' shoulder will sideline the Pelicans star for Sunday's All-Star Game
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis started the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but he didn't finish it.
During the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Davis left the game and even left the building before the final whistle. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Davis has been diagnosed with a muscle contusion in his shoulder. In addition, Davis plans to travel to Charlotte and receive treatment over the next few days to determine if he can play in Sunday's All-Star Game.
Given the recent circumstances surrounding Davis, the shoulder injury is likely to be the subject of speculation.
Davis recently requested a trade away from the Pelicans, and though his wish wasn't granted before the deadline, it likely will be in the future, and with that in mind, it is in the Pelicans' best interest to preserve their top asset; i.e. sit Davis. However, the Pelicans were warned by the NBA that they would be fined $100,000 per game for sitting a healthy Davis. Davis has also said that he wants to play while he remains on New Orleans' roster.
Ultimately, Davis and the team agreed that he would not play in back-to-backs and that his minutes would possibly be reduced, per ESPN. However, an actual injury would allow the Pelicans to sideline Davis without the risk of a fine.
After the game, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry wasn't interested in discussing Davis.
"I'm going to talk about the guys who played the game," Gentry said. "They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That's what's important."
The Pelicans star big man is slated to play as a reserve for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game. Davis has a few days to recover from the injury and it's certainly going to be interesting to see if he plans to suit up. If Davis can't go, Team LeBron could be without two of their top assets as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is dealing with a sprained knee.
