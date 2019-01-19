Anthony Davis injury update: Pelicans star expected to be out 1-2 weeks with finger sprain

Rough news for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per the team, All-Star center Anthony Davis is expected to miss 1-2 weeks of action after suffering a left index finger sprain against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Davis had an X-ray after the game, which came back negative.

Davis, whose Pelicans return to action on Monday against the Grizzlies (5:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), is expected to re-evaluate the injury in a few days and decide whether or not he needs to visit a hand specialist specialist to address the issue, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Pelicans, who are currently in the 12th spot in an extremely competitive Western Conference, can ill afford to be without Davis, who is having a monster season with averages of 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. So, they are clearly hoping that he is able to return to action in short order.