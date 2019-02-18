Anthony Davis injury update: Pelicans star expected to play for Team LeBron in All-Star Game despite shoulder bruise
An MRI revealed a muscle contusion in AD's shoulder, but the star big man reportedly will suit up on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis started the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but he didn't finish it due to a shoulder injury.
However, despite being banged up, Davis is set to play in Sunday's All-Star Game, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.
During the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Davis left the game and even left the building before the final whistle. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Davis had been diagnosed with a muscle contusion in his shoulder.
Given the recent circumstances surrounding Davis, the shoulder injury is likely to be the subject of speculation.
Davis recently requested a trade away from the Pelicans, and though his wish wasn't granted before the deadline, it likely will be in the future, and with that in mind, it is in the Pelicans' best interest to preserve their top asset; i.e. sit Davis. However, the Pelicans were warned by the NBA that they would be fined $100,000 per game for sitting a healthy Davis. Davis has also said that he wants to play while he remains on New Orleans' roster.
Ultimately, Davis and the team agreed that he would not play in back-to-backs and that his minutes would possibly be reduced, per ESPN. However, an actual injury would allow the Pelicans to sideline Davis without the risk of a fine.
After the game, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry wasn't interested in discussing Davis.
"I'm going to talk about the guys who played the game," Gentry said. "They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That's what's important."
The Pelicans star big man is slated to play as a reserve for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA All-Star Game odds, top expert picks
Mike Barner is on a 28-10 NBA roll and just released a pick for Team USA vs. Team World
-
3-Point Contest memorable for Curry
Curry didn't get a trophy, but he did get a valuable memory
-
Creating the perfect NBA All-Star
Forget basketball, Klay Thompson is taking his own 'dazzling great looks'
-
2019 NBA All-Star Draft results
This year, the All-Star Game Draft was televised
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA DFS, All-Star Game top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...