Anthony Davis injury update: Pelicans star to see hand specialist; could miss 2-to-4 weeks
Davis suffered a finger injury in Friday night's game against the Blazers
The New Orleans Pelicans just can't catch a break in the injury department. After multiple key rotation players have dealt with injuries over the course of the season, their leading man, Anthony Davis, can now be added to the injury list.
During the Pelicans' loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday night, Davis suffered a finger injury. X-Rays after the game came back negative, and the team announced that he was expected to miss one-to-two weeks with a finger sprain. However, there is now fear that he suffered a fracture after all.
According to his agent, Rich Paul, Davis is set to see a hand specialist in the coming days. If he does indeed have a fracture, he could be out for two-to-four weeks instead.
That's obviously a big difference, and both Davis and the Pelicans will be praying everything comes up clean at Davis' visit to the specialist.
The Pelicans, who are currently in the 12th spot in an extremely competitive Western Conference, can ill afford to be without Davis, who is having a monster season with averages of 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. They're just 2-4 this season without Davis in the lineup, so obviously they'll want him back as soon as possible.
