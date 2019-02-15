Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Thunder with shoulder injury, status uncertain moving forward

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis started the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but he didn't finish it.

After playing throughout the first half, Davis was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime due to a left shoulder injury, the Pelicans announced. The severity of Davis' injury -- or his status moving forward -- is not known at this time, though he did leave the Smoothie King Center well before the game ended on Thursday night.

Given the recent circumstances surrounding Davis, the shoulder injury is likely to be the subject of speculation.

Davis recently requested a trade away from the Pelicans, and though his wish wasn't granted before the deadline, it likely will be in the future, and with that in mind, it is in the Pelicans' best interest to preserve their top asset; i.e. sit Davis. However, the Pelicans were warned by the NBA that they would be fined $100,000 per game for sitting a healthy Davis. Davis has also said that he wants to play while he remains on New Orleans' roster.

Ultimately, Davis and the team agreed that he would not play in back-to-backs and that his minutes would possibly be reduced, per ESPN. However, an actual injury would allow the Pelicans to sideline Davis without the risk of a fine.

The next game that Davis is scheduled to play in is the All-Star game on Sunday, so it will be interesting to see if he will be able to participate.