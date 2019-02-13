Anthony Davis lets out frustration with Pelicans after 30-point loss to Magic: 'We sucked'
'Seemed like nobody was interested in playing,' said Davis, who finished with just three points in a blowout loss to Orlando
The New Orleans Pelicans were extremely reluctant to move superstar center Anthony Davis at the trade deadline last week.
Now, Davis' frustrations are coming out, and they're directed at his team. Following Tuesday's 118-88 loss at the hands of the Orlando Magic, Davis didn't mince words as he said that the Pelicans "sucked," and that it "seemed like nobody was interested in playing."
Only two starters finished the game in double figures, and Davis wasn't one of them. In 24 minutes, Davis scored just three points on an abysmal 1-of-9 shooting performance and only secured six rebounds on the night. In fact, this was just the second game this season where Davis didn't finish with double-digit scoring.
As a team, the Pelicans, back in action on Thursday against the Thunder (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), shot just 38.3 percent from the field and were dominated from the opening tip.
This marked the third game back for Davis since returning from a finger injury. In his first game back, Davis scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds in last Friday's 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.
Davis has blossomed into one of the most dominant centers in the NBA since entering the league. However, with his future in New Orleans looking extremely murky, it'll be interesting to see if Davis continues to put through his usual effort or just mails it in because he realizes that he's on his way out with the organization.
