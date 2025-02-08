Anthony Davis' debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon got off to a brilliant start, but the team's 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets was dampened by the big man's lower body injury, which forced him to the locker room for good early in the third quarter.

Davis was all over the court in the first few minutes, as he set the tone with inspired play on both ends. Just 16 seconds into the game, he found his new frontcourt mate, Daniel Gafford, for an alley-oop. A few minutes later, he scored his first bucket for the Mavericks on a short turnaround, which started a personal 9-0 run.

All told, Davis finished the first half with 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks on 9 of 13 from the field to get the Mavericks out to a double-digit lead. He is the first player with at least 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a half in the play-by-play era.

Davis also joins Charles Barkley (1992 with Suns) as the only player in the last 40 seasons with 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ assists in their first game with a new team.

The fun came to an unfortunate end with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter. Davis was playing drop coverage in the pick-and-roll, and after Jalen Green hit Alperen Sengun with a pocket pass, Davis pivoted toward the Rockets big man. As he did so, he suddenly collapsed to the ground holding his groin.

The Mavericks soon took a foul to take Davis out of the game and he did not return. He finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Davis' debut for the Mavs had been delayed due to an abdominal strain that had kept him sidelined since Jan. 28. Both he and the team will hope that he did not re-aggravate the injury.

In one of the most stunning trades in NBA history, Davis was traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic. The blockbuster deal, which will be debated for years to come, has put Davis in a strange spot. He's a 10-time All-Star and one of the best big men in the league, but will always represent the franchise player and fan favorite that the Mavericks lost.

While the fans' anger is directed at the front office, Davis will still feel as though he has to prove himself to Dallas.

"I understand it, and obviously it's a business and I get who Luka was to this franchise, to this city. I'm never gonna downplay that," Davis said during his introductory press conference. "Just how I know what I meant to the city of L.A., so I'm not surprised by the fans' reaction and the city's reaction. But it's my job to come in, play basketball and do what I'm supposed to do, and give the fans hope and reassurance on why [Mavericks general manager] Nico [Harrison] brought me here."

With the win over the Rockets, the Mavericks improved to 28-25, which has them in eighth place in the Western Conference. They are just 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for sixth place and an automatic playoff spot, however.