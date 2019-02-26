Anthony Davis on fourth quarter benching: 'I've never been a guy who sits in the fourth quarter'

If it were up to the Pelicans, Anthony Davis wouldn't see the floor again this season. The superstar will almost certainly be dealt this offseason after he wasn't unloaded at the trade deadline, and the Pelicans want to protect their prized trade asset. Davis, however, has expressed a desire to play, and the NBA has reportedly threatened to fine the Pelicans if they don't comply -- which the NBA has since denied -- so they're doing the bare minimum to comply with the league's wishes.

After the Pelicans' loss on Monday -- in which Davis didn't play for the entire fourth quarter -- he didn't seem happy about the benching. He did, however, praise his teammates, who came back from a 10-point deficit with three minutes left but lost after a head-scratching decision by E'Twaun Moore to take a three when the Pelicans needed just two points to win.

"I've never been a guy who sat in the fourth quarter," Davis said postgame, via Karen Loftus. "...And I'll sit on the bench and cheer for these guys, and they did a good job tonight."

The Pelicans are now 3-4 since Davis returned, with one of those games coming against the Grizzlies in which he played for just 16 minutes and the other coming when he rested against the Lakers. Davis has supported his teammates publicly throughout the process, but it's clear that the Pelicans brass wants him on the floor as little as possible down the stretch this season with the Pelicans' playoff chances being incredibly slim.