Anthony Davis out Saturday while Pelicans wait for update on pelvis injury

Anthony Davis has been listed as out for Saturday night's game between the Pelicans and the Trail Blazers. Davis left Friday night's game against the Jazz with a groin injury. He was unable to put pressure on his left leg and was taken to a wheel chair when he got off the floor.

Right now, the extent of the injury is still unknown. An update could be given before the game when Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry meets with media beforehand.

Davis is a crucial piece to the Pelicans, and while they still have DeMarcus Cousins, it has to be frustrating to lose such an important player in what has so far been a successful season. Davis has struggled in the past to stay healthy, but there was optimism he'd finally get to play close to a full season this year. He played 75 games last season, the most of his career, and was having a great start.

Davis is currently averaging 25 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting a career high 35 percent from 3-point range.