As Anthony Davis gets ready to start his new chapter with the Dallas Mavericks, he took some time to write a heartfelt farewell message to Los Angeles after being traded from the Lakers in a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic.

"Six years ago, I came here with the vision to win a championship, and I will never forget the moment we did!" Davis wrote on Instagram, referring to the Lakers' 2020 NBA title. "The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires.

"To my teammates: Our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey… LA will always have a special place in my heart. Every great story has an exciting next chapter… Dallas, here we come!"

Meanwhile, his former teammates showed their support as the comments under his post included messages from Austin Reaves and LeBron James -- who had already dedicated a post to Davis during the weekend.

A few hours later, the Mavs showed a video of Davis heading to Dallas along with Max Christie, who was part of the the deal with the Lakers for Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

"We are excited to be a part of the organization, being a part of the team. We are going to do something special with y'all, man," Davis said.

"We are going to win a lot of games," Christie added.

Christie will wear the No. 00 jersey in Dallas, while Davis kept No. 3.

It is unclear when Davis will make his debut with the Mavericks because he has been rehabbing an abdominal injury he suffered on Jan. 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavs have a game against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Christie is listed as available while Davis was officially ruled out.