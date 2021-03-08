Trading cards are all the talk lately, and Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is the latest NBA player to have a card go for a very high price. A card that sold in February went for so much that it caught A.D. a little off guard.

Last month, a rookie card from his time with the then-New Orleans Hornets sold for over $1 million, causing the 27-year-old to think about getting in the card industry. It was sold through Goldin Auctions for $1.045 million, which is the most a Davis card has gone for.

He spoke to Brooke DiPalma of Yahoo Finance and noted that it was humbling to see something representing him go for so much money.

Davis said:

"I might have to get into that space ... it's very humbling. I mean, it's a great honor to have one of my cards sell for that much."

After it sold he said he wanted to tell his parents about it and added that he believes the price was high as a testament of of "all the hard work and dedication to my craft that I've put into."

On Sunday, Goldin auctioned off a 2012 Panini Prizm Gold Davis rookie card that went for $185,000, which is record for that kind of card.

Lately, other NBA and former NBA players have set records for card sales or seen their cards go for higher than normal.

On Saturday, a Kobe Bryant rookie card sold for $1.795 million at auction, making it one of the most valuable basketball cards and the most expensive Bryant card ever.