Anthony Davis rumors: Pelicans star focused on own team despite Celtics speculation

Despite swirling speculation - fueled by a raucous ovation from the crowd in Boston on Monday night - that he could ultimately end up as a member of the Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis is solely focused on his current team, and how far they can go.

"I heard it tonight," Davis said of the cheers from the Celtics faithful after the Pelicans' 113-100 loss in Boston on Monday night, via ESPN. "I'm trying to do whatever I can to help this team get wins with the roster we have. It's been a rocky season, so it's on me to try to figure it out.

"I know the team follows me. I'm the leader and I've got to be the one to make sure that we're ready to play every night. So for me, I just go out there and play with this team and go out there and try to have fun and get wins. That's all I'm worried about is getting wins for this team and hopefully we can get further than we did last year."

Despite their underwhelming start to the '18-19 season (14-15 through 29 games), Davis remains confident in the Pelicans and thinks that injuries have played a large role in their early season struggles.

"We had everybody healthy the first four games, and we went 4-0," Davis said. "Then Elfrid [Payton] goes down, I've been out a couple games, Niko [Mirotic] ... a lot of guys have been out. Every time we've had a full roster, we've been a tough team to beat. But we still have to find a way to win. Injuries are part of the game, you can't control them. That's why we have 12 guys on the roster... You just need five guys to play. As long as you have that, you have a chance to win.

"We've been winning one, losing one, winning one, losing one, for the last eight or nine games. We have to string a few together."

Davis' focus on his current team will do little to quiet the conversation about his long-term future in New Orleans, but Pelicans head coach Alvin Genrty said that the outside chatter involving Davis doesn't affect the team.

"You guys talk about it," Gentry said. "He's here. He's playing on our team. We're trying to win games. That's the only thing that matters right now... It's not anything that I'm going to have a say-so in or anything else, so we don't bother with it. We worry about now. We worry about winning games and putting everybody in the best position to win games."

The rumors clearly haven't stopped Davis from being a monster on the court, either. On the season, he is putting up MVP-caliber numbers: 27.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game. Ultimately, Davis might become a member of the Celtics. But for now, he's not.