Anthony Davis says Celtics are indeed among his preferred trade destinations: 'They were never not on my list'

Anthony Davis has dominated the headlines in recent weeks since revealing that he wanted a trade out of New Orleans and had no plans to sign a contract extension with the Pelicans.

On Saturday, Davis spoke to the media at All-Star Weekend and shed a little light on what the future could hold for him. Davis went on to confirm the teams on his list of destinations included the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Anthony Davis said the list of teams that has been publicly presented as to where he wants to play “is true.” That list, as reported by @wojespn, consists of the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2019

What about the Celtics, who had been reportedly excluded from his preferred choices? Davis said of course they're on his list:

Anthony Davis was asked about the perception the Celtics were not a preferred destination. He then repeated several times: “They were never not on my list.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2019

Davis, however, went on to backtrack about not having a list of preferred teams shortly after during an interview in Charlotte.

This makes the Celtics the most interesting team on the list because there had been talk that Davis may not want to go to Boston. After all, Davis' father, Anthony Davis Sr., spoke with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne earlier this month and said that he didn't want his son to go to the Celtics. Davis Sr. cited the way the Celtics treated Isaiah Thomas and traded the star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers after having tremendous success in Boston.

These comments from Davis come after the Pelicans parted ways with general manager Dell Demps after things had spiraled out of control.

Who wins the 2019 NBA All-Star Game? And what critical X-factor determines the spread winner? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side is a must-back Sunday, all from the SportsLine expert on a massive 29-13 NBA run.

The Pelicans ownership believed that the situation reached a breaking point on Thursday night. Davis left the arena before the game was over after suffering a muscle contusion in his shoulder.

In his initial report, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that owner Gayle Benson wanted to make major changes in the front office and is searching for a general manager to "take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team's future." The team did announce that Danny Ferry will serve as the interim general manager.

The Celtics arguably have the most young talent to offer the Pelicans than any other team on this list. When the summer rolls around, Boston can negotiate a deal with New Orleans that could be centered around the likes of Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.