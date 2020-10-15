NBA players spent a lot of time in the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando when the NBA season resumed, so much time that some are done with the magic of the amusement parks. After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to become NBA champions, Anthony Davis said he won't be going back to Disney World for a while.

While on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, the NBA champ joked that he doesn't want to see Mickey Mouse or his animated friends for a significant amount of time.

"Not for at least two years. We even talked about boycotting playing the Orlando Magic for a while," AD joked.

Looks like Tower of Terror and It's a Small World will have to wait.

AD said the best part of being out of the bubble is being able to sleep in his own bed. He said being home and being able to move freely without wearing masks or getting tested has been a drastic change. Davis added that being with his family is also a highlight, as only limited amounts of people were allowed to enter the NBA bubble.

All things considered, Davis is one of few players in the bubble who will have fond memories in the bubble, as most left without the trophy they went there for. If even he isn't interested in returning to the scene of his first NBA championship win, I imagine those with heartbreaking series losses will want to wait even longer before going back to the place that reminds them of those L's.