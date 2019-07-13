Anthony Davis says he'd put Lakers' roster 'up against anybody' in introductory press conference

The Los Angeles Lakers have made huge changes to their roster during the offseason.

On Saturday, the team's biggest acquisition, All-Star forward Anthony Davis, was introduced in a press conference. During the press conference, Davis admitted that he would "put our roster up against anybody," and likes the Lakers' chances in a seven-game series.

"It's going to be a fun season," Davis said. "I like our roster. I like every player that we have. I'll put our roster up against anybody. I feel like that in a seven-game series, we'll come out victorious."

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans last month in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple first-round picks.

Davis was one of the biggest names that changed teams this summer and his addition has helped the team completely transform their roster. After missing out on Kawhi Leonard in free agency, the Lakers ended up signing sharpshooting guard Danny Green to a two-year deal after Green helped lead the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history.

Los Angeles also added more pieces to the backcourt in the form of Quinn Cook and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who spent last season with the Lakers. In addition, the team used their mid-level exception to sign Avery Bradley, who was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team also re-signed JaVale McGee then added DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year deal to help shore up the frontcourt. With Davis in the fold, it's safe to say that the Lakers should be a very formidable team on the defensive end.

Davis is expected to take a lot of the pressure off of superstar forward LeBron James on the offensive end of the floor. Throughout the 2018-19 campaign, Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. During his final season in New Orleans, Davis saw a diminished workload down the stretch once he revealed that he wished to be traded.