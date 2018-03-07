Anthony Davis says he's 'pretty confident' DeMarcus Cousins will stay with Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins is going to face a huge decision this summer. Does he stay with the Pelicans, who traded for him at the end of last season's All-Star break, and try to continue his ridiculous number-setting alongside Anthony Davis? Or does he hit the market for what would promise to be a hefty payday?

Cousins was on pace to put up historic numbers alongside Davis, with the two looking to become the first duo in NBA history to put up 25 points per game alongside 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, Cousins went down with a torn Achilles, sidelining him for the season. Davis himself is trying to make Cousins' impending choice as difficult as possible, and he thinks that his pitch is working.

"I hope so," Davis told Marc Stein and Shauntel Lowe of the New York Times when asked if he thought Cousins would stay. "That's a decision he has to make. I'm pretty confident that he'll stay. From what I hear, he plans on it. But I'm going to keep selling the dream here. I'll be very involved -- I want him here."

It's hard to imagine a better pitch than Davis. The Pelicans were lost without Cousins initially, dropping five of the first six without Cousins. Since then, the Pelicans have surged, with Jrue Holiday also playing standout basketball.

The Pelicans have won nine straight and sit fourth in the Western Conference, not to mention a game out of third place, which is held by the Trail Blazers. Davis is putting up outrageous numbers, and if the Pelicans do finish third or higher in the West, then the MVP award that has been all but bestowed on James Harden may be in a bit more jeopardy than people think. For Davis, however, it isn't about the accolades.

"I hear it," Davis said to Stein and Lowe. "It's kind of fun to hear my name in the MVP talks. Of course it's an achievement that every NBA player wants, but that's not the ultimate goal. I have plenty more time in this league for that. I want to make the playoffs. And not just make the playoffs -- I want to make noise."

Cousins and Davis certainly have the camaraderie. When Davis got tested for a rib contusion sustained in Tuesday's win over the Clippers, Cousins reportedly told Davis to get back in the game or give Cousins his Achilles. It's a good thing he did. If Davis hadn't gone back in, the Pelicans wouldn't have survived the Clippers' fourth quarter onslaught.

For New Orleans, a No. 3 seed is likely the ceiling of the team. However, if the Pelicans can get into the playoffs and win a series after losing Cousins after the start Cousins had with them, that would be an awfully hard offer to turn down.