Anthony Davis says trade request all about taking control of his NBA career: 'I'm the CEO of my own business'

After seven seasons in New Orleans, All-Star forward Anthony Davis felt like it was time for a change. He wanted a trade away from the Pelicans last month. Rather than waiting until his contract was close to expiration, Davis made his request with nearly a season and a half still left on his current deal.

By doing this, Davis took a proactive approach -- rather than a reactive one -- and aimed to take a greater control over his career, as he views himself as the "CEO" of his own company.

"All the media coverage [is] around me, and now I'm getting a chance to take over my career and say what I want to say and do what I want to do," Davis said on a recent episode of LeBron James' HBO show, The Shop, via ESPN. "So now you see everybody [saying], 'All right, I see A.D. changing.' Everybody's telling me, 'You're growing up. It's about time to take care of your business, take care of your career.' So now, as a player, as the CEO of my own business, I've got the power. I'm doing what I want to do and not what somebody tells me to do."

New Orleans didn't trade Davis prior to February's trade deadline as he had hoped, and he instead remains on the Pelicans roster -- for now. Davis is under contract through the 2019-20 season, so technically the Pelicans could hang on to him for the entirety of next season, though the popular consensus is that they will likely move him at some point in the not-too-distant future, rather than letting him walk for nothing in free agency. Though it may have been largely self-inflicted, the uncertainty surrounding his future has been difficult for Davis to deal with.

"It is tough because you just don't know. I don't know," Davis said. "I have one year left on contract, so I'm not sure what they're gonna do. Obviously, I stated my intentions. But I did that this year and they [said], 'No, we're going to keep you here.' So for me, it's just not knowing what's going to happen."

Staying in New Orleans and accepting a supermax contract from the Pelicans, back in action on Saturday against the Nuggets (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), would afford Davis the biggest potential payday moving forward, but he has previously stated that he plans to prioritize legacy over money when it comes to his career.

"I'd take legacy over money," Davis said in December. "I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about A.D.'s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

It remains to be seen which team Davis will be suiting up for next season, but it is clear that he is looking to exert a level of control over the narrative when it comes to his career.