Anthony Davis signs with LeBron James' agent and plans to meet with Pelicans officials soon

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, giving him the same representation as Lakers star LeBron James.

ESPN reported the news over the weekend, which comes on the heels of him parting ways with his previous agent earlier this month. Per league rules, players are required to file paperwork with the player's union and wait 15 days before officially changing representation.

Though Davis' agent change has led some to speculate that a team change could soon follow, Davis, in an interview with ESPN, said it was nothing more than a business decision and plans to meet with team officials about his future soon.

"My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can go help this organization," Davis said. "While establishing myself as the best player on the floor every night."

Davis, a five-time All-Star, joins LeBron James, Ben Simmons, John Wall, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson and others among those represented by Paul and Klutch.