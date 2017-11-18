Anthony Davis suffers concussion after nasty head clash with Nikola Jokic
Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Nuggets in the third quarter
The New Orleans Pelicans' trip to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets did not go well.
At one point in the first quarter, the Nuggets lead 35-8 and never looked back, cruising the rest of the way to a 146-114 victory. But while the loss was unfortunate, that wasn't the worst news for the Pelicans. That's because half of their star-studded frontcourt went down with a concussion.
In the third quarter, Anthony Davis was playing defense as the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic attempted to back him down. After a few seconds, Jokic tried to make a spin move, and as he did, the back of his head accidentally smashed into the front of Davis' head. Jokic was called for an offensive foul on the play.
It was a pretty brutal collision, and Davis left the game to head to the locker room. A short time later, the team announced that Davis had suffered a concussion.
Davis will now enter into the concussion protocol, and figures to be out for at least a little bit. Not only will Davis have to pass through the protocol by being symptom free and clearing a number of tests, but the Pelicans will likely be extra cautious with their franchise player.
-
Popovich calls all three refs 'blind'
Popovich was upset about an out of bounds call
-
Wall with unique description of bad game
Wall went 3-for-12 from the field, and had just eight points in the Wizards' loss
-
Noah knows he's not the same player
Noah was reinstated from his 20-game suspension on Monday, but is yet to play for the Knic...
-
Rose's ankle to be immobilized in boot
In his first season with the Cavs, Rose has not played since Nov. 7
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights
Keep it right here for all your Friday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Nets' Russell undergoes knee surgery
Russell has not played since injuring his knee against the Jazz on Nov. 11
Add a Comment