Anthony Davis suffers concussion after nasty head clash with Nikola Jokic

The New Orleans Pelicans' trip to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets did not go well.

At one point in the first quarter, the Nuggets lead 35-8 and never looked back, cruising the rest of the way to a 146-114 victory. But while the loss was unfortunate, that wasn't the worst news for the Pelicans. That's because half of their star-studded frontcourt went down with a concussion.

In the third quarter, Anthony Davis was playing defense as the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic attempted to back him down. After a few seconds, Jokic tried to make a spin move, and as he did, the back of his head accidentally smashed into the front of Davis' head. Jokic was called for an offensive foul on the play.

Anthony Davis receives the head butt from Jokic. pic.twitter.com/82Qldq1dth — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) November 18, 2017

It was a pretty brutal collision, and Davis left the game to head to the locker room. A short time later, the team announced that Davis had suffered a concussion.

Anthony Davis (concussion) will not return — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) November 18, 2017

Davis will now enter into the concussion protocol, and figures to be out for at least a little bit. Not only will Davis have to pass through the protocol by being symptom free and clearing a number of tests, but the Pelicans will likely be extra cautious with their franchise player.