Anthony Davis to undergo MRI on injured ankle Thursday

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans have won 10 games in a row. Throughout that stretch, Davis has played some of the best basketball of his career. He's manged to carry New Orleans despite not having DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season. All of this has vaulted him into the MVP discussion.

However, that MVP hype and the Pelicans season could come to a screeching halt if an injury to Davis turns out to be severe. On Wednesday night, Davis came down awkwardly on his ankle and was forced to leave Wednesday's 114-101 victory over Sacramento. He did not return. X-Rays were negative, but he's going to have an MRI on Thursday.

Latest on AD: that left ankle is swelling significantly. The @PelicansNBA will know more after they see how the plane ride back to Nola affects that ankle. MRI scheduled already for tomorrow. — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) March 8, 2018

It's safe to say that the Pelicans can't afford to lose Davis for any significant amount of time. They've already lost Cousins for the entire season, due to an Achilles injury, and it's been behind the efforts of Davis, along with Jrue Holiday, that they've stayed in the playoff race.

The Pelicans are currently fourth in the West and only a half-game back of the third place Trail Blazers. However, they're only 3.5 games ahead of the ninth place Nuggets. If Davis misses time, and the Pelicans go on a losing streak, that could be enough to push them out of the playoffs.