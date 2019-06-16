Anthony Davis trade: LaVar Ball says deal which sent Lonzo to Pelicans will be 'worst move the Lakers ever did'
The Lakers acquired Davis for Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks
After months of rumors and speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled off a trade for Anthony Davis. They got the superstar forward from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall selection in next week's NBA Draft.
With a deal of this magnitude, there are going to be all sorts of takes flying around, but we've finally gotten the one that matters most. That's right, LaVar Ball is back. A short time after the trade, LaVar spoke his mind, proclaiming that the deal will be the "worst move the Lakers ever did in their life," and guaranteeing the Lakers won't win another championship...ever.
LaVar's full comments:
I guarantee... it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it. They gonna regret it. Ima have fun with it, cause I told y'all it was crashing down. Now it will completely crash, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded.
I gave 'em a chance. You can rewind it and go back, and I said, 'if you get the three Ball brothers, you're gonna survive this. You let them go? It's gonna be a cold day in hell."
I don't care where Lonzo plays. I just want him to be healthy and I want him to play. It's better to go somewhere where you can just play and do your thing and be that guy instead of having all these question marks behind it. Once you don't believe in him, it's kinda hard to come back and be like, 'oh we believe in him now.' Because now we don't know if you're true or not. You had the first chance to believe in him, and you didn't. So guess what? Time to go.
OK, of course, some of this is ridiculous, but what did you expect from LaVar? He spoke it into existence that the Lakers were going to draft his son, so he was never going to have anything nice to say after they traded him away.
His point about playing somewhere else isn't completely without merit, though. This will be a nice fresh start for Lonzo, who has struggled with injuries and living up to expectations in Los Angeles. He'll get plenty of minutes and the opportunity to team up with Zion Williamson, one of the most electric rookies to enter the league in some time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Pelicans take Hunter
Zion Williamson is still a clear No. 1 and one of his Blue Devil teammates could be headed...
-
Lakers deal for AD; title talk premature
It sounds like Kemba Walker could be on deck
-
Griffin capitalizes on familiar burden
David Griffin helps set up New Orleans for sustained success with Zion Williamson and the running...
-
Lakers have best odds to win 2020 title
The Lakers' odds improved after reportedly trading for the All-NBA big man
-
Magic congratulates Pelinka on AD trade
Magic wanted the freedom to tweet, and boy is he exercising it
-
Report: Pelicans trade Davis to Lakers
The Lakers will also ship Josh Hart to the Pelicans in the blockbuster deal