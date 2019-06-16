Anthony Davis trade: LeBron James takes to social media and welcomes superstar forward to Los Angeles

After failing at the trade deadline back in February, the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten their man. Early on Saturday evening, the Lakers agreed to a deal to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, three first-round picks and a number of future pick swaps.

The trade isn't even official yet, but there's already plenty of excitement about the Lakers' future, and their hopes of competing for a title next season. One man who is especially thrilled about the move is one LeBron James. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, LeBron welcomed his new teammate to Los Angeles.

"AD on da way!!" LeBron wrote. "Let's get it bro! Just the beginning.."

We've seen the photoshops of Anthony Davis in a Lakers jersey for so long, and now LeBron James posts one of himself on Instagram. What a time to be alive.

In all seriousness, though, there's no surprise that LeBron is excited. He just suffered through the his worst season in over a decade, and now has a second star to play with next season. And not only that, but Davis just might be the best teammate he's ever had in his career.

Together they have a chance to bring the Lakers their first title since 2010. After the injuries the Warriors suffered during the NBA Finals, the race is wide open, and the Lakers have already been installed by Vegas as favorites for next season. And that's before we know how the Lakers will fill out the rest of their roster, which might just include signing another star free agent.