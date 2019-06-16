Anthony Davis trade: Magic Johnson tweets praise for Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss following Lakers' blockbuster deal

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in what could be one of the biggest and most important trades in recent NBA history, and the social media reaction was bountiful, as expected. The Lakers reportedly gave up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 pick in next Thursday's draft, to pair Davis with LeBron James.

One reaction we might not have expected came from Lakers legend Magic Johnson, whose sudden departure from his position with the team was followed by some -- how should we say this -- unflattering words from Johnson about his former co-worker, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"People around the Lakers office were telling me Rob was saying things, Rob Pelinka, and I didn't like those things being said behind my back, that I wasn't in the office enough," Johnson said in May. "So I started getting calls from my friends outside of basketball, saying those things now were said to them, outside of basketball now, just not in the Lakers office anymore. Now it's in the media and so on... If you are going to talk betrayal, it's only with Rob."

So it was just a bit surprising to see Johnson take to Twitter following the Davis trade to offer congratulations to his former cohort.

Great trade Rob Pelinka! Job well done. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

Johnson also had kind words for Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, with whom he has a familial relationship.

Laker Nation, you wanted the great Jeanie Buss to step up and bring a championship team back to LA and she’s doing just that! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

In his surprising resignation in April, Johnson cited his excitement to be able to once again tweet without restrictions, and he hasn't wasted any time. As for the post-Magic era for the Lakers front office, it's gotten off to a pretty impressive start.