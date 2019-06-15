Anthony Davis trade: Pelicans deal All-Star to Lakers in package including Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, per report

The Anthony Davis saga is over. Early on Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly agreed to a deal to send Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft.

This deal ends months of rumors and speculation, and gets the Lakers the second star they've been looking for to pair with LeBron James.

