Anthony Davis trade: Pelicans deal All-Star to Lakers in package including Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, per report
The Lakers will also send Josh Hart and three first-round picks
The Anthony Davis saga is over. Early on Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly agreed to a deal to send Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft.
This deal ends months of rumors and speculation, and gets the Lakers the second star they've been looking for to pair with LeBron James.
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.
